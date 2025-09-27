Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Sept 2025 6:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Sept 2025 6:25 AM IST

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ലെ ദൈ​ദി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​മി​ടി​ച്ച് മ​ല​യാ​ളി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ക​ട്ടു​പ്പാ​റ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്​
    malayali died
    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ക​ട്ടു​പ്പാ​റ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ലെ ദൈ​ദി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​മി​ടി​ച്ച് മ​രി​ച്ചു. വ​ള​പ്പു​പ​റ​മ്പ​ത്ത് പു​ത്ത​ൻ​വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ണി​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​നാ(64)​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​ടു​ത്ത​മാ​സം ജോ​ലി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് വി​ര​മി​ക്കാ​നി​രി​ക്കെ​യാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണം സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​ത്. ദൈ​ദി​ൽ റോ​ഡ് മു​റി​ച്ച് ക​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ വാ​ഹ​ന​മി​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ദൈ​ദ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:UAE NewsMalayali Diedgulf newsSharjahAccidents
    News Summary - A Malayali died after being hit by a vehicle in Dahid, Sharjah.
