Posted Ondate_range 27 Sept 2025 6:25 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 Sept 2025 6:25 AM IST
ഷാർജയിലെ ദൈദിൽ വാഹനമിടിച്ച് മലയാളി മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - A Malayali died after being hit by a vehicle in Dahid, Sharjah.
ഷാർജ: മലപ്പുറം കട്ടുപ്പാറ സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിലെ ദൈദിൽ വാഹനമിടിച്ച് മരിച്ചു. വളപ്പുപറമ്പത്ത് പുത്തൻവീട്ടിൽ ഉണ്ണികൃഷ്ണനാ(64)ണ് മരിച്ചത്. അടുത്തമാസം ജോലിയിൽ നിന്ന് വിരമിക്കാനിരിക്കെയാണ് മരണം സംഭവിച്ചത്. ദൈദിൽ റോഡ് മുറിച്ച് കടക്കുന്നതിനിടെ വാഹനമിടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ദൈദ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
