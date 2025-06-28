Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 7:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 7:42 AM IST

    വി​ചാ​ര സ​ദ​സ്സ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    വി​ചാ​ര സ​ദ​സ്സ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    ക​ലാ​ല​യം സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക വേ​ദി അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി സി​റ്റി സോ​ൺ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച വി​ചാ​ര സ​ദ​സ്സ്

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: പ്ര​വാ​സി രി​സാ​ല വി​ചാ​ര സ​ദ​സ്സ് കാ​മ്പ​യി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ‘നേ​ര് പ​റ​യാ​നാ​ളു​ണ്ട്’ എ​ന്ന പ്ര​മേ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ലാ​ല​യം സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക വേ​ദി അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി സി​റ്റി സോ​ൺ വി​ചാ​ര സ​ദ​സ്സ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​സി സോ​ൺ ഫി​നാ​ൻ​സ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഹ​ഫീ​സ് കൈ​പ്പ​മം​ഗ​ലം ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ഷു​ഹൈ​ബ് അ​മാ​നി ക​യ​ര​ളം പ്ര​മേ​യ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. അ​മീ​റു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ സ​ഖാ​ഫി, റാ​ഷി​ദ് ചെ​റു​പു​ഴ, അ​ജ്മ​ൽ റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. അ​ഫ്സ​ൽ മാ​ടാ​യി സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ഫാ​യി​സ് ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

