Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Aug 2025 9:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Aug 2025 9:01 AM IST

    റാ​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ൽ 539 പേർ പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം പൂ​ര്‍ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​

    റാ​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ൽ 539 പേർ പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം പൂ​ര്‍ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​
    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: റാ​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ട്രെ​യി​നി​ങ് സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് ഈ ​വ​ര്‍ഷാ​ദ്യ പ​കു​തി​യി​ല്‍ 24 കോ​ഴ്സു​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി 539 പേ​ര്‍ വി​ജ​യ​ക​ര​മാ​യി പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം പൂ​ര്‍ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍. നി​ര്‍മി​ത​ബു​ദ്ധി, സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക​വി​ക​സ​നം, ഗാ​ര്‍ഹി​ക ​ത​ര്‍ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ പ​രി​ഹാ​ര​മാ​ര്‍ഗം, നൂ​ത​ന ഡൈ​വി​ങ്​ കോ​ഴ്സ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​യി​ലും ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ര്‍ക്ക് പരിശീലനം നൽകി. പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രു​ടെ വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന-​വൈ​ദ​ഗ്ധ്യം വ​ര്‍ധി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നു​ത​കു​ന്ന പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ള്‍ ര​ണ്ടാം പ​കു​തി​യി​ല്‍ തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:UAE NewsRAK policetrainingStation
