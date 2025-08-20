Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 Aug 2025 9:01 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Aug 2025 9:01 AM IST
റാക് പൊലീസ് കേന്ദ്രത്തിൽ 539 പേർ പരിശീലനം പൂര്ത്തിയാക്കിtext_fields
News Summary - 539 people completed training at Rak Police Station
റാസല്ഖൈമ: റാക് പൊലീസ് ട്രെയിനിങ് സെന്ററില്നിന്ന് ഈ വര്ഷാദ്യ പകുതിയില് 24 കോഴ്സുകളിലായി 539 പേര് വിജയകരമായി പരിശീലനം പൂര്ത്തിയാക്കിയതായി അധികൃതര്. നിര്മിതബുദ്ധി, സാങ്കേതികവികസനം, ഗാര്ഹിക തര്ക്കങ്ങളിലെ പരിഹാരമാര്ഗം, നൂതന ഡൈവിങ് കോഴ്സ് തുടങ്ങിയവയിലും ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര്ക്ക് പരിശീലനം നൽകി. പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരുടെ വിജ്ഞാന-വൈദഗ്ധ്യം വര്ധിപ്പിക്കാനുതകുന്ന പരിശീലന പദ്ധതികള് രണ്ടാം പകുതിയില് തുടരുമെന്ന് അധികൃതര് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
