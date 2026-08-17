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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഈമാസം 31 അപകടരഹിത ദിനം
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Aug 2026 8:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Aug 2026 8:08 AM IST

    ഈമാസം 31 അപകടരഹിത ദിനം

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    ഈമാസം 31 അപകടരഹിത ദിനം
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    ദുബൈ: യു.എ.ഇ ഈമാസം 31 ന് അപകടരഹിത ദിനം ആചരിക്കും. രാജ്യത്തെ സ്കൂളുകൾ അവധി കഴിഞ്ഞ് തുറക്കുന്ന ഈ ദിവസം അപകടങ്ങളില്ലാതെ വാഹനമോടിക്കുന്നവർക്ക് ആനുകൂല്യങ്ങളുണ്ട്.

    ലൈസൻസിലെ നാല് ബ്ലാക്ക് പോയന്‍റുകൾ വരെ കുറക്കാൻ ഇതിലൂടെ കഴിയുമെന്ന് യു.എ.ഇ ആഭ്യന്തരമന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.

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