Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    24 March 2025 8:43 AM IST
    Updated On
    24 March 2025 8:59 AM IST

    റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ 23ാം രാ​വ്​: മ​ക്ക ഹ​റ​മി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്​ 30 ല​ക്ഷം വി​ശ്വാ​സി​ക​ൾ

    റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ 23ാം രാ​വ്​: മ​ക്ക ഹ​റ​മി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്​ 30 ല​ക്ഷം വി​ശ്വാ​സി​ക​ൾ
    മക്ക: റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ 23ാം രാ​വി​ൽ മ​ക്ക ഹ​റ​മി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്​ 30 ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ല​ധി​കം വി​ശ്വാ​സി​ക​ൾ. 5,92,100 പേ​ർ മ​സ്​​ജി​ദു​ൽ ഹ​റാ​മി​ൽ പ്ര​ഭാ​ത ന​മ​സ്‌​കാ​രം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി ഹ​ജ്ജ്, ഉം​റ മ​ന്ത്രി തൗ​ഫീ​ഖ് അ​ൽ റ​ബീ​അ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 5,18,000 പേ​ർ ഉ​ച്ച​ന​മ​സ്‌​കാ​ര​വും നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. 5,47,700 പേ​ർ അ​സ്​​ർ ന​മ​സ്‌​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ലും പ​​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. മ​ഗ്​​രി​ബ്​ 7,10,500 പേ​രും​ ഇ​ശാ​അ്, ത​റാ​വീ​ഹ്​​ ന​മ​സ്​​കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ 7,32,700 പേ​രും നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ച​താ​യും മ​ന്ത്രി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. 23ാം രാ​വി​ൽ ഹ​റ​മി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ ഉം​റ തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​രു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം 6,62,500 ആ​ണ്.

    News Summary - 23rd night of Ramadan: 3 million believers arrive at the Grand Mosque in Mecca
