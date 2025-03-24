Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 24 March 2025 8:43 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 March 2025 8:59 AM IST
റമദാൻ 23ാം രാവ്: മക്ക ഹറമിലെത്തിയത് 30 ലക്ഷം വിശ്വാസികൾtext_fields
News Summary - 23rd night of Ramadan: 3 million believers arrive at the Grand Mosque in Mecca
മക്ക: റമദാൻ 23ാം രാവിൽ മക്ക ഹറമിലെത്തിയത് 30 ലക്ഷത്തിലധികം വിശ്വാസികൾ. 5,92,100 പേർ മസ്ജിദുൽ ഹറാമിൽ പ്രഭാത നമസ്കാരം നടത്തിയതായി ഹജ്ജ്, ഉംറ മന്ത്രി തൗഫീഖ് അൽ റബീഅ പറഞ്ഞു. ഏകദേശം 5,18,000 പേർ ഉച്ചനമസ്കാരവും നിർവഹിച്ചു. 5,47,700 പേർ അസ്ർ നമസ്കാരത്തിലും പങ്കെടുത്തു. മഗ്രിബ് 7,10,500 പേരും ഇശാഅ്, തറാവീഹ് നമസ്കാരങ്ങൾ 7,32,700 പേരും നിർവഹിച്ചതായും മന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു. 23ാം രാവിൽ ഹറമിലെത്തിയ ഉംറ തീർഥാടകരുടെ എണ്ണം 6,62,500 ആണ്.
