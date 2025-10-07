Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഒരു ദിർഹത്തിന്​ 10...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Oct 2025 9:44 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Oct 2025 9:44 PM IST

    ഒരു ദിർഹത്തിന്​ 10 കിലോ അധിക ബാഗേജ്​

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ആനുകൂല്യം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച്​ എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്​പ്രസ്​​
    ഒരു ദിർഹത്തിന്​ 10 കിലോ അധിക ബാഗേജ്​
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ദുബൈ: ഒരു ദിർഹത്തിന് പത്ത് കിലോ അധിക ബാഗേജ് അലവൻസ് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ്. എല്ലാ ഗൾഫ് രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നും നാട്ടിലേക്ക് യാത്രചെയ്യുന്നവർക്ക് സമാനമായ നിരക്കിൽ ആനുകൂല്യം ലഭ്യമായിരിക്കും.

    നവംബർ 30 വരെയുള്ള യാത്രക്ക് ഈമാസം 31 വരെ ടിക്കറ്റ് ബുക്ക് ചെയ്യുന്നവർക്ക് ഇത് പ്രയോജനപ്പെടുത്താനാകും. ടിക്കറ്റെടുക്കുന്ന സമയത്ത് തന്നെ ആനുകൂല്യം തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കണം. ടിക്കറ്റ് നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയ ശേഷം അധികബാഗേജിന് അവസരമുണ്ടാവില്ലെന്ന് എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ് വാർത്താ കുറിപ്പിൽ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:DubaiTicketsDirhamgulfair India Express
    News Summary - 10 kg of extra baggage for one dirham
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X