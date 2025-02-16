Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഇ​മ്മാ​നു​വ​ല്‍...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Feb 2025 9:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Feb 2025 9:38 AM IST

    ഇ​മ്മാ​നു​വ​ല്‍ മാ​ര്‍ത്തോ​മ ച​ർ​ച്ച്​ ഹാ​ർ​വെ​സ്റ്റ് ഫെ​സ്റ്റ്​ 22ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഇ​മ്മാ​നു​വ​ല്‍ മാ​ര്‍ത്തോ​മ ച​ർ​ച്ച്​ ഹാ​ർ​വെ​സ്റ്റ് ഫെ​സ്റ്റ്​ 22ന്
    cancel

    ​ഫു​ജൈ​റ: ഫു​ജൈ​റ ഇ​മ്മാ​നു​വ​ല്‍ മാ​ര്‍ത്തോ​മ ച​ര്‍ച്ചി​ന്‍റെ ഈ ​വ​ര്‍ഷ​ത്തെ ഹാ​ർ​വെ​സ്റ്റ് ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ൽ ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 22ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ മു​ഖ്യ അ​തി​ഥി​ക​ളാ​യി അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ ബെ​ഹ്റൂ​സി​യ​ൻ, ഫി​ലിം ആ​ർ​ട്ടി​സ്റ്റ് ശ​ങ്ക​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ലി​ൽ വി​ഭ​വ​സ​മൃ​ദ്ധ​മാ​യ നി​ര​വ​ധി ഫു​ഡ് സ്റ്റാ​ളു​ക​ളും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsHarvest FestEmmanuel Marthoma Church
    News Summary - Emmanuel Marthoma Church Harvest Fest on 22
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X