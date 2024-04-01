Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    1 April 2024 3:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    1 April 2024 3:45 AM GMT

    യൂ​ത്ത് ഫു​ട്​​ബാ​ൾ ക്ല​ബ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ യൂ​ത്ത് ഫു​ട്​​ബാ​ൾ ക്ല​ബ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: യൂ​ത്ത് ഫു​ട്​​ബാ​ൾ ക്ല​ബ് ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മ​ത്സ്യ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​നോ​ടു​ചേ​ർ​ന്നു​ള്ള പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ നൂ​റോ​ളം ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ക്ല​ബ് എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടീ​വ് അം​ഗം അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ മ​ങ്ക​ര​ത്തൊ​ടി റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം കൈ​മാ​റി. ഷൈ​ഫാ​ൻ, ഷി​ജി​ൻ, ഷി​ബി​ൻ, സ​ഈ​ദ് ക​രു​ത്തേ​ട​ത്ത്, അ​ജി​ത്, ര​തീ​ഷ്, റാ​ഷി​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Iftar meetFootball clubSaudi NewsRamadan 2024
