Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    date_range 22 Feb 2024 4:51 AM GMT
    date_range 22 Feb 2024 4:51 AM GMT

    ‘യാ​ത്ര’ വി​നോ​ദ​യാ​ത്ര സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    റി​യാ​ദ്: റി​യാ​ദി​ലെ യാ​ത്രാ​പ്രേ​മി​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ‘യാ​ത്ര’ സൗ​ദി സ്ഥാ​പ​ക ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് വി​നോ​ദ​യാ​ത്ര സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. അ​ൽ​ഖ​ർ​ജ്​ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തു​ള്ള ഹീ​ത്ത്​ ഗു​ഹ, സ്​​റ്റോ​ബ​റി ലേ​ക്ക് ഫാം, ​സ​തേ​ൺ അ​റേ​ബ്യ​ൻ ഹോ​ഴ്സ് സ്​​റ്റ​ഡ്, ലേ​ക്ക് പാ​ർ​ക്ക് എ​ന്നി​വ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ് യാ​ത്ര. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച്​ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട്​ ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഫ​യ​റോ​ട് കൂ​ടി യാ​ത്ര അ​വ​സാ​നി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - yatra organizes excursion
