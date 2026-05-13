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Posted Ondate_range 13 May 2026 11:13 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 May 2026 11:13 AM IST
യാംബു കെ.എം.സി.സി പ്രവചന മത്സരം: വിജയിക്ക് സമ്മാനം നൽകിtext_fields
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News Summary - Yanbu KMCC Prediction Contest: Prize awarded to the winner.
യാംബു: കേരള നിയമസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിനോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് കെ.എം.സി.സി യാംബു റോയൽ കമീഷൻ ഏരിയ കമ്മിറ്റി സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് പ്രവചന മത്സരത്തിലെ വിജയിയെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.
നിരവധി പേർ ആവേശപൂർവം പങ്കെടുത്ത മത്സരത്തിൽ സമീർ മുതിരമണ്ണയാണ് സമ്മാനത്തിന് അർഹനായത്.
വിജയിയായ സമീറിന് കബയാൻ ഹൈപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റ് സ്പോൺസർ ചെയ്ത സമ്മാനം ചടങ്ങിൽ വെച്ച് വിതരണം ചെയ്തു. കെ.എം.സി.സി ആർ.സി ഏരിയ പ്രസിഡൻറ് അബ്ദുറഹീം കരുവന്തിരുത്തി, അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ്, കബയാൻ ഹൈപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റ് പ്രതിനിധി അബ്ദുൽ റഷീദ് എന്നിവർ ചേർന്ന് സമ്മാനം കൈമാറി. ചടങ്ങിൽ അബ്ദുൽ ജലീൽ, അഷ്റഫ്, സിറാജ്, റിയാസ് എന്നിവർ സംബന്ധിച്ചു.
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