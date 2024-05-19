Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    19 May 2024 2:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    19 May 2024 2:34 AM GMT

    യാം​ബു ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    Yambu Indian Islahi Center
    യാം​ബു ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച പൊ​തു പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ അ​ബ്​​ദു​റ​ഷീ​ദ് വേ​ങ്ങ​ര സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    യാം​ബു: യാം​ബു ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ന്‍റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ പൊ​തു​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ടൗ​ൺ ജാ​ലി​യാ​ത്ത് ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ അ​ബ്​​ദു​റ​ഷീ​ദ് വേ​ങ്ങ​ര ’മ​ല​ക്കു​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന ല​ഭി​ക്കാ​ൻ’ എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ഠ​ന​ക്ലാ​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി. നി​യാ​സ് പു​ത്തൂ​ർ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും അ​ലി വെ​ള്ള​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​ൽ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. അ​ബ്​​ദു​ല്ല മു​വാ​റ്റു​പു​ഴ, സി​യാ​ദ്‌ കൊ​ല്ലം, ആ​ർ​ഷ​ദ്‌ പു​ളി​ക്ക​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Yambu Indian Islahi CenterSaudi Arabia
