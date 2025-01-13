Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jan 2025 6:29 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jan 2025 6:29 AM IST

    വേ​ൾ​ഡ് ഷോ​ട്ടോ​കാ​ൻ ക​രാ​ട്ടേ

    World Shotokan Karate
    വേ​ൾ​ഡ് ഷോ​ട്ടോ​കാ​ൻ ക​രാ​ട്ടേ ദ​മ്മാം വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ ഇ​ൻ​സ്ട്ര​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​രോ​ടൊ​പ്പം

    ദ​മ്മാം: വേ​ൾ​ഡ് ഷോ​ട്ടോ​കാ​ൻ ക​രാ​ട്ടേ ഫെ​ഡ​റേ​ഷ​​ന്റെ കീ​ഴി​ൽ ബെ​ൽ​റ്റ് എ​ക്‌​സാ​മി​നേ​ഷ​ൻ ദ​മ്മാം സൈ​ഹാ​ത് ഹു​സ്സൈ​ൻ ഫാ​മി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. വി​വി​ധ ബെ​ൽ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലെ 53 കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. സൗ​ദി ചീ​ഫ് ഇ​ൻ​സ്‌​ട്ര​ക്ട​ർ എം. ​നാ​സ​ർ ക​ണ്ണ് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    ഇ​ൻ​സ്‌​ട്ര​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ ശ​രീ​ഫ് രം​ഗെ​ൽ, ഷെ​രീ​ഫ് ചെ​ല്ലൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു. ഓ​രോ ബെ​ൽ​റ്റ് കാ​റ്റ​ഗ​റി​യി​ലും മി​ക​ച്ച പ്ര​ക​ട​നം കാ​ഴ്ച​വെ​ച്ച സീ​നി​യ​ർ ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ബെ​സ്​​റ്റ്​ പെ​ർ​ഫോ​ർ​മ​ർ​ക്കു​ള്ള ട്രോ​ഫി​ക​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റി, ഇ​ൻ​സ്ട്ര​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​രെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Saudi Arabia NewsWorld Shotokan Karate Federation
