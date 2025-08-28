Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Aug 2025 7:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Aug 2025 7:49 AM IST

    വേ​ൾ​ഡ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ; വിവിധ ഫോ​റത്തിന് നേതൃത്വമായി

    wmc
    ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​എം.​സി വി​വി​ധ ഫോ​റം പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ

    ദ​മ്മാം: വേ​ൾ​ഡ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ (ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​എം.​സി) അ​ൽ ഖോ​ബാ​ർ പ്രൊ​വി​ൻ​സി​ന്റെ 2025-27 കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള വി​വി​ധ ഫോ​റ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​നി​ര​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള​വ​രെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു . ബി​സി​ന​സ് ഫോ​റം ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നാ​യി സി.​കെ ഷ​ഫീ​ഖും വൈ​സ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ന്മാ​രാ​യി സി​റാ​ജ് അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ, ഉ​ണ്ണി​കൃ​ഷ്‌​ണ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​രും ഫോ​റം സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യാ​യി അ​ഭി​ഷേ​ക് സ​ത്യ​നെ​യും ട്ര​ഷ​റ​റാ​യി നി​സ്സാം യൂ​സു​ഫി​നേ​യു​മാ​ണ് തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്.കി​ഡ്സ് ക്ല​ബ് നേ​തൃ​നി​ര​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് സാ​മു​വേ​ൽ ജോ​ൺ​സ് ടീം ​ലീ​ഡ​ർ ആ​യും കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യി ഷം​ല ന​ജീ​ബ്, അ​ശോ​ക് കു​മാ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ​യും തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

