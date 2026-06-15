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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightലോക രക്തദാന ദിനാചരണം;...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Jun 2026 9:59 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Jun 2026 9:59 PM IST

    ലോക രക്തദാന ദിനാചരണം; പി.ബി.ഡി.എ രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു

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    രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ്​ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച പി.ബി.ഡി.എ സംഘത്തെ ദമ്മാം സെൻട്രൽ ബ്ലഡ് അധികൃതർ അനുമോദിച്ചപ്പോൾ

    ദമ്മാം: ലോക രക്തദാന ദിനത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് പീപ്പിൾസ് ബ്ലഡ് ഡൊണേഷൻ ആർമിയും (പി.ബി.ഡി.എ) ദമ്മാം ഗോൾഡൻ ഫിറ്റ്നസ് ജിമ്മും സംയുക്തമായി രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. രാവിലെ എട്ട്​ മുതൽ ഉച്ചക്ക് രണ്ട്​ വരെ ദമ്മാമിലെ സെൻട്രൽ ബ്ലഡ് ബാങ്കിൽ വെച്ചായിരുന്നു ക്യാമ്പ് നടന്നത്. പ്രവാസികൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെ സമൂഹത്തി​െൻറ വിവിധ ഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നും നിരവധി ആളുകൾ രക്തം ദാനം ചെയ്യുന്നതിനായി ക്യാമ്പിലെത്തി. കോഓഡിനേറ്റർമാരായ ഷിനാജ് കരുനാഗപ്പള്ളി, സൈദ് എന്നിവർ ക്യാമ്പിന്​ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.

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