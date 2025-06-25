Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    25 Jun 2025 12:40 AM IST
    25 Jun 2025 12:40 AM IST

    വി​സ്ഡം യൂ​ത്ത് ‘യു​വപ​ഥം’ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    വി​സ്ഡം യൂ​ത്ത് ‘യു​വപ​ഥം’ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    വി​സ്ഡം യൂ​ത്ത് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച പ്ര​തി​മാ​സ പ​ഠ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    ദ​മ്മാം: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ വി​സ്ഡം യൂ​ത്ത് പ്ര​തി​മാ​സ ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ക വൈ​ജ്ഞാ​നി​ക പ​ഠ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് ‘യു​വ പ​ഥം’ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    ഡോ. ​അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ ക​ബീ​ർ യു​വാ​ക്ക​ളോ​ട് സം​വ​ദി​ച്ചു. അ​റി​വ് നേ​ടു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് ഇ​ഹ്സാ​ൻ അ​ൽ ഹി​ക​മി​യും ‘ന​മ​സ്കാ​രം റ​ബ്ബി​ന്റെ സ​മ്മാ​നം’ എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​സാ​മ ബി​ൻ ഫൈ​സ​ൽ മ​ദീ​നി​യും ക്ലാ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ അ​ബ്​​ദു​റ​ഹ്​​മാ​ൻ, അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ സ​മ​ദ്, ജാ​ഫ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​രും സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

