Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 19 April 2024 3:49 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 April 2024 3:49 AM GMT

    അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ര്‍ സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ് ചോ​ല​യി​ലി​ന് ഖു​ലൈ​സ് കെ.​എം.​സി.സി ​സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി

    handed over memento
    അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ര്‍ സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ് ചോ​ല​യി​ലി​നു​ള്ള ഖു​ലൈ​സ് കെ. ​എം. സി.​ സി യു​ടെ മെമ​ന്റോ ഷാ​ഫി മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു

    ഖു​ലൈ​സ്: ഖു​ലൈ​സി​ല്‍ പ്ര​വാ​സ ജീ​വി​തം ന​യി​ച്ച് ഖു​ലൈ​സ് കെ. ​എം.​സി.​സി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​സ്ഥാ​നം വ​ഹി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന മു​ന്‍ നേ​താ​വ് അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ര്‍ സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ് ചോ​ല​യി​ലി​ന് ഖു​ലൈ​സ് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ല്‍കി. ഉം​റ​ക്കെ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് റ​ഷീ​ദ് എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം പ​ച്ച ഷാ​ള്‍ അ​ണി​യി​ച്ചു. ഷാ​ഫി മ​ല​പ്പു​റം മൊ​മ​ന്‍റോ ന​ല്‍കി. ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹീം വ​ന്നേ​രി, ആ​രി​ഫ് പ​ഴ​യ​ക​ത്ത്, ഉ​ബൈ​ദ് തെ​ന്ന​ല, സ​ലീ​ന ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹീം, ജാ​ബി​ര്‍ ചേ​ലാ​മ്പ്ര, അ​ക്ബ​ര്‍ ആ​ട്ടീ​രി എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Khulais K.M.C.C
    News Summary - welcome ceremony of Abubakar Siddique Cholayil by Khulais K.M.C.C
