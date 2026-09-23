Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range
Updated Ondate_range
വി.കെ. ശ്രീകണ്ഠൻ എം.പിക്ക് സ്വീകരണം നാളെtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - V.K. Srikanthan MP to be received today
റിയാദ്: സ്വകാര്യ സന്ദർശനത്തിന് റിയാദിലെത്തുന്ന പാലക്കാട് പാർലമെൻറ് മണ്ഡലം എം.പി വി.കെ. ശ്രീകണ്ഠന് ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി പാലക്കാട് ജില്ലാകമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ സ്വീകരണം നൽകുന്നു. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാത്രി എട്ടിന് ബത്ഹയിലെ ഡി-പാലസ് സെൻററിൽ വെച്ചാണ് സ്വീകരണ ചടങ്ങ്. പരിപാടിയിൽ പ്രവാസി സമൂഹത്തിലെ പ്രമുഖരും പൊതുജനങ്ങളും പങ്കെടുക്കും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story