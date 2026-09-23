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Madhyamam
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    വി.​കെ. ശ്രീ​ക​ണ്ഠ​ൻ എം.​പി​ക്ക് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം നാ​ളെ

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    വി.​കെ. ശ്രീ​ക​ണ്ഠ​ൻ എം.​പി​ക്ക് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം നാ​ളെ
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    റി​യാ​ദ്: സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന്​ റി​യാ​ദി​ലെ​ത്തു​ന്ന പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് പാ​ർ​ല​മെൻറ്​ മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം എം.​പി വി.​കെ. ശ്രീ​ക​ണ്ഠ​ന് ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ജി​ല്ലാ​ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി എ​ട്ടി​ന്​ ബ​ത്​​ഹ​യി​ലെ ഡി-​പാ​ല​സ് സെൻറ​റി​ൽ വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണ ച​ട​ങ്ങ്. പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ​രും പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

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