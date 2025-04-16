Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 16 April 2025 7:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 April 2025 7:52 AM IST

    വി.​എ​ഫ്.​എ​സ് ഓ​ഫി​സ് ആ​സ്ഥാ​നം അ​ബ്ഹ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി

    വി.​എ​ഫ്.​എ​സ് ഓ​ഫി​സ് ആ​സ്ഥാ​നം അ​ബ്ഹ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി
    ഖ​മീ​സ് മു​ശൈ​ത്തി​ലെ പു​തി​യ വി.​എ​ഫ്.​എ​സ് ഓ​ഫി​സ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന ബി​ൽ​ഡി​ങ്

    അ​ബ്ഹ: ഖ​മീ​സ് മു​ശൈ​ത്തി​ലെ വി.​എ​ഫ്.​എ​സ് ഓ​ഫി​സ് അ​വി​ടെ​നി​ന്നും അ​ബ്ഹ ചേം​ബ​ർ ഓ​ഫ് കൊ​മേ​ഴ്സ് ഓ​ഫീ​സ് സ​മു​ച്ച​യ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക്‌ മാ​റ്റി. ഖ​മീ​സി​ൽ നി​ന്നും അ​ബ്ഹ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ന്ന റൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​ബ്ഹ​സ​ന​ക്ക് സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള ചേം​ബ​ർ ഓ​ഫ് കൊ​മേ​ഴ്സ്, ഫോ​റി​ൻ അ​ഫ​യേ​ഴ്സ് സ​മു​ച്ച​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ബി​ൽ​ഡി​ങ്ങി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​നി ഖ​മീ​സ് മു​ശൈ​ത്ത് വി.​എ​ഫ്.​എ​സ് ഓ​ഫി​സ് ആ​സ്ഥാ​നം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ക.

    സേ​വ​നം ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മു​ള്ള പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ പു​തി​യ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​നി എ​ത്തേ​ണ്ട​തെ​ന്ന് ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Saudi ArabiaVFS
    News Summary - VFS office head office shifted to Abha
