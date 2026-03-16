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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightവേ​ങ്ങൂ​ർ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 16 March 2026 9:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 March 2026 9:03 AM IST

    വേ​ങ്ങൂ​ർ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

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    വേ​ങ്ങൂ​ർ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം
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    ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ൽ വേ​ങ്ങൂ​ർ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    ജി​ദ്ദ: ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ലെ വേ​ങ്ങൂ​ർ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഖാ​ലി​ദ് ബി​ൻ വ​ലീ​ദ് സ​ജ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സൗ​ഹൃ​ദം പു​തു​ക്കാ​നും സ്നേ​ഹാ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കി​ടാ​നും ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം വേ​ദി​യാ​യി. പെ​രി​ന്ത​ൽ​മ​ണ്ണ താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ വേ​ങ്ങൂ​രി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള പ്ര​വാ​സി സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ 12 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ള​മാ​യി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ, പാ​ലി​യേ​റ്റീ​വ്, സം​സ്കാ​രി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സ​ജീ​വ​സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​മാ​യ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ യാ​ണ് വേ​ങ്ങൂ​ർ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ.

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    TAGS:gulfnewsSaudi Arabiagulfnewsmalayalam
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