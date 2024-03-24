Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 24 March 2024 3:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 March 2024 3:05 AM GMT

    യു.​പി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി റി​യാ​ദി​ൽ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം മ​രി​ച്ചു

    muhammed ilyas
    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ ഇ​ല്യാ​സ്

    റി​യാ​ദ്: ശാ​രീ​രി​ക അ​സ്വ​സ്ഥ​ത​ക​ൾ കാ​ര​ണം ചി​കി​ത്സ തേ​ടി​യെ​ത്തി​യ ഉ​ത്ത​ർ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ത്​​ഹ​യി​ലെ ക്ലി​നി​ക്കി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ബ​റ​ബം​ഗി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ ഇ​ല്യാ​സ് (40) ആ​ണ്​ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. പ​രേ​ത​രാ​യ ചോ​ട്ടെ-​സ​ബാ​റ ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​നാ​ണ്. ഭാ​ര്യ: ബി​ൽ​ക്കീ​സ് ബാ​നു. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ സു​ബൈ​ർ, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ ഹു​മൈ​ർ, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ അ​മീ​ർ, നാ​ജി​യ, സാ​ജി​യ. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം റി​യാ​ദി​ൽ ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കാ​ൻ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ജി​ല്ല വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ വി​ങ്ങി​​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Heart AttackUP NativeSaudi Newsexpatriate death
