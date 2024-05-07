കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശിനിയായ ഉംറ തീർഥാടക മക്കയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
7 May 2024
7 May 2024
News Summary - Umrah pilgrim from Kottayam passes away in Makkah
മക്ക: സ്വകാര്യ ഗ്രൂപ്പിൽ ഉംറക്കെത്തിയ കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശിനി മക്കയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. തലയോലപ്പറമ്പ് പാലംകടവ് സ്വദേശിനി മണലിപ്പറമ്പിൽ നസീമ ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് സമീർ, സബീന, മുഹമ്മദ്, സക്കീർ. മരുമക്കൾ: അനീസ, സക്കീർ, റസിയ. മരണാനന്തര നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ ഐ.സി.എഫ് മക്ക വെൽഫയർ ടീമിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം മക്കയിൽ ഖബറടക്കി.
