Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    7 May 2024 8:18 AM GMT
    7 May 2024 8:18 AM GMT

    കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശിനിയായ ഉംറ തീർഥാടക മക്കയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശിനിയായ ഉംറ തീർഥാടക മക്കയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
    മക്ക: സ്വകാര്യ ഗ്രൂപ്പിൽ ഉംറക്കെത്തിയ കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശിനി മക്കയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. തലയോലപ്പറമ്പ് പാലംകടവ് സ്വദേശിനി മണലിപ്പറമ്പിൽ നസീമ ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് സമീർ, സബീന, മുഹമ്മദ്‌, സക്കീർ. മരുമക്കൾ: അനീസ, സക്കീർ, റസിയ. മരണാനന്തര നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ ഐ.സി.എഫ് മക്ക വെൽഫയർ ടീമിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം മക്കയിൽ ഖബറടക്കി.

