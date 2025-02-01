Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    1 Feb 2025 9:44 PM IST
    1 Feb 2025 9:45 PM IST

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ ഉംറ തീർഥാ​​ടകൻ ജിദ്ദയിൽ മരിച്ചു

    ജിദ്ദ: ഉംറ നിർവഹിക്കാനെത്തിയ കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെത്തുടർന്ന് ജിദ്ദയിൽ മരിച്ചു. ഇരിക്കൂർ വളവുപാലം സ്വദേശി ഫാരിജ മൻസിലിൽ കീത്തടത്ത് മുഹമ്മദലി (78) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഭാര്യയോടൊപ്പം ഉംറ നിർവഹിക്കാനെത്തിയ ഇദ്ദേഹം ഹൃദയാഘാതം സംഭവിച്ച് ഒരാഴ്ചയായി ജിദ്ദ മഹ്ജർ കിംഗ് അബ്ദുൽഅസീസ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ്: ഇബ്രാഹിം കുട്ടി, മാതാവ്: മറിയുമ്മ, ഭാര്യ: വഹീദ, മക്കൾ: മുനവ്വർ (ജുബൈൽ), മുസ്താഖ് (ജിദ്ദ), മുംതാസ്, ഫാരിജ. നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഖബറടക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Umrah pilgrimGulf Obituary
