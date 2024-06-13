Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    13 Jun 2024 4:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    13 Jun 2024 4:13 AM GMT

    ലോ​ക​കേ​ര​ള​സ​ഭ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ദ​മ്മാ​മി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ ര​ണ്ട്​ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ

    Jamal Vilyapally, Benzi Mohan
    ജ​മാ​ൽ വി​ല്യ​പ്പ​ള്ളി, ബെ​ൻ​സി മോ​ഹ​ൻ

    ദ​മ്മാം: ന​വ​യു​ഗം സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക​വേ​ദി കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ ജ​മാ​ൽ വി​ല്യ​പ്പ​ള്ളി​യും മീ​ഡി​യ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ബെ​ൻ​സി മോ​ഹ​നും ലോ​ക കേ​ര​ള​സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളാ​യി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ഈ ​മാ​സം 13 മു​ത​ൽ 15 വ​രെ തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ര​ത്ത്​ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ലോ​ക​കേ​ര​ള​സ​ഭ നാ​ലാ​മ​ത്​ സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​വ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​റി​ല്‍നി​ന്നും ന​വ​യു​ഗം സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക​വേ​ദി​ക്ക് ല​ഭി​ച്ച ഈ ​അം​ഗീ​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന് കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Loka Kerala SabhaSaudi NewsRepresentatives
