Posted Ondate_range 13 Jun 2024 4:13 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 Jun 2024 4:13 AM GMT
ലോകകേരളസഭയിലേക്ക് ദമ്മാമിൽനിന്ന് രണ്ട് പ്രതിനിധികൾtext_fields
News Summary - Two representatives from Dammam to Loka Kerala Sabha
ദമ്മാം: നവയുഗം സാംസ്കാരികവേദി കേന്ദ്രകമ്മിറ്റി പ്രസിഡൻറ് ജമാൽ വില്യപ്പള്ളിയും മീഡിയ കൺവീനർ ബെൻസി മോഹനും ലോക കേരളസഭയുടെ പ്രതിനിധികളായി തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ടു. ഈ മാസം 13 മുതൽ 15 വരെ തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് നടക്കുന്ന ലോകകേരളസഭ നാലാമത് സമ്മേളനത്തിൽ ഇവർ പങ്കെടുക്കും. സംസ്ഥാന സര്ക്കാറില്നിന്നും നവയുഗം സാംസ്കാരികവേദിക്ക് ലഭിച്ച ഈ അംഗീകാരത്തിന് കേന്ദ്രകമ്മിറ്റി നന്ദി പറഞ്ഞു.
