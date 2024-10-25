തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി അൽബാഹയിൽ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 Oct 2024 4:25 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 25 Oct 2024 4:58 PM GMT
തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി അൽബാഹയിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - trivandrum native died in saudi
അൽ ബാഹ: തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി സൗദി തെക്കുകിഴക്കൻ പ്രവിശ്യയിലെ അൽ ബാഹയിൽ മരിച്ചു. പൂവച്ചൽ സ്വദേശി ഷജീം (43) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. നെഞ്ചുവേദന അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. അൽ ബാഹയിലെ മലയാളി സൂക്കിൽ മീൻ കടയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: മീര സാഹിബ്, മാതാവ്: സുബൈദ ബീവി. ഭാര്യ: നജീമ. മക്കൾ: അഫ്സൽ, മുഹമ്മദ് റയ്യാൻ. മൃതദേഹം അൽബാഹ കിങ് ഫഹദ് ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്.
