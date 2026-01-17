Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jan 2026 10:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jan 2026 10:18 AM IST

    യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത പാ​ലി​ക്കു​ക

    യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത പാ​ലി​ക്കു​ക
    ത​ബൂ​ക്ക്, മ​ദീ​ന, മ​ക്ക, അ​ൽ ബ​ഹ, അ​സീ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ടെ കി​ഴ​ക്ക​ൻ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ കാ​റ്റ് തു​ട​രും. റി​യാ​ദി​െൻറ​യും കി​ഴ​ക്ക​ൻ പ്ര​വി​ശ്യ​യു​ടെ​യും തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ന​ജ്‌​റാ​ൻ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലും പൊ​ടി​ക്കാ​റ്റ് ദൃ​ശ്യ​പ​ര​ത​യെ ബാ​ധി​ക്കാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ട്.

    അ​തി​നാ​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ അ​തീ​വ ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - Travelers beware
