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Madhyamam
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    റി​യാ​ദി​ൽ ടൊ​യോ​ട്ട കൊ​റോ​ള കാ​ർ കാ​ണാ​താ​യി; പൊ​ലീ​സി​ൽ പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കി

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    റി​യാ​ദി​ൽ ടൊ​യോ​ട്ട കൊ​റോ​ള കാ​ർ കാ​ണാ​താ​യി; പൊ​ലീ​സി​ൽ പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കി
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    റി​യാ​ദ്: ബ​ത്​​ഹ​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ടൊ​യോ​ട്ട കൊ​റോ​ള കാ​ർ മോ​ഷ​ണം പോ​യ​താ​യി പ​രാ​തി. വെ​ള്ള നി​റ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ജെ.​എ​ക്​​സ്​.​ജെ 1907 എ​ന്ന ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ന​മ്പ​റി​ലു​ള്ള വാ​ഹ​ന​മാ​ണ് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ മു​ത​ൽ കാ​ണാ​താ​യ​ത്. സം​ഭ​വ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് കാ​ർ ഉ​ട​മ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ൽ പ​രാ​തി ര​ജി​സ്​​റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തു. അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ലും വാ​ഹ​നം ഇ​തു​വ​രെ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​നാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    ഈ ​വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് എ​ന്തെ​ങ്കി​ലും വി​വ​രം ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ ഖ​ലീ​ൽ (0582071171), ആ​ബി​ദ് (0533876405) എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണ​മെ​ന്ന്​ അ​ഭ്യ​ർ​ഥി​ച്ചു.

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