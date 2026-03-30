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Posted Ondate_range 30 March 2026 9:53 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 March 2026 9:53 AM IST
ഭാഷാശ്രീ സാഹിത്യ പുരസ്കാരം ടോണി എം. ആൻറണിക്ക്text_fields
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News Summary - Tony M. Antony wins Bhashashri Literary Award
ജുബൈൽ: കോഴിക്കോട് ഭാഷാശ്രീ സാംസ്കാരികമാസികയുടെ ഈ വർഷത്തെ ഭാഷാശ്രീ അവാർഡുകൾ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.
കവിതാ വിഭാഗത്തിൽ ജുബൈലിൽ പ്രവാസിയായ ടോണി എം. ആൻറണിക്കാണ് അംഗീകാരം. സാഹിത്യത്തിലെ പലവിഭാഗങ്ങളിലും ഉള്ള കൃതികൾക്കാണ് എല്ലാ വർഷവും ഈ അവാർഡ് നൽകി വരുന്നത്.
‘അവരെന്തു കരുതും’ എന്ന കവിതാസമാഹാരമാണ് അവാർഡിന് അർഹമായത്.
മാർച്ച് 28-ന് കോഴിക്കോട് പേരാമ്പ്ര റീജനൽ കോഓപറേറ്റിവ് ബാങ്ക് ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിൽ വെച്ച് പുരസ്കാരങ്ങൾ സമ്മാനിക്കുമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
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