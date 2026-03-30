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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightഭാ​ഷാ​ശ്രീ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 30 March 2026 9:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 March 2026 9:53 AM IST

    ഭാ​ഷാ​ശ്രീ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ പു​ര​സ്‌​കാ​രം ടോ​ണി എം. ആ​ൻ​റ​ണി​ക്ക്

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    ഭാ​ഷാ​ശ്രീ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ പു​ര​സ്‌​കാ​രം ടോ​ണി എം. ആ​ൻ​റ​ണി​ക്ക്
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    ടോ​ണി എം. ​ആ​ൻ​റ​ണി

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ഭാ​ഷാ​ശ്രീ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക​മാ​സി​ക​യു​ടെ ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ഭാ​ഷാ​ശ്രീ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    ക​വി​താ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യ ടോ​ണി എം. ​ആ​ൻ​റ​ണി​ക്കാ​ണ് അം​ഗീ​കാ​രം. സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​ത്തി​ലെ പ​ല​വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ഉ​ള്ള കൃ​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് എ​ല്ലാ വ​ർ​ഷ​വും ഈ ​അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് ന​ൽ​കി വ​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ‘അ​വ​രെ​ന്തു ക​രു​തും’ എ​ന്ന ക​വി​താ​സ​മാ​ഹാ​ര​മാ​ണ് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡി​ന് അ​ർ​ഹ​മാ​യ​ത്.

    മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 28-ന് ​കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് പേ​രാ​മ്പ്ര റീ​ജ​ന​ൽ കോ​ഓ​പ​റേ​റ്റി​വ് ബാ​ങ്ക് ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് പു​ര​സ്‌​കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

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