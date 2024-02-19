Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    19 Feb 2024 12:35 PM GMT
    Updated On
    19 Feb 2024 12:35 PM GMT

    തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു

    shaji
    cancel

    അബഹ: തൃശൂർ വാടനാപ്പള്ളി ഇത്തിക്കുന്നത്ത് കുഞ്ഞിമോ​െൻറ മകൻ ഷാജി (47) ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം അസീർ പ്രവിശ്യയിലെ തരീബിൽ മരിച്ചു. അബഹയിൽ നിന്ന് നൂറ് കിലോമീറ്റർ അകലെ റിയാദ് റൂട്ടിലുള്ള തരീബിലെ ഒരു ബൂഫിയയിൽ അഞ്ചു വർഷമായി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. നാട്ടിൽ നിന്ന് അവധി കഴിഞ്ഞ് വന്നിട്ട് 10 മാസമായി.

    നെഞ്ച് വേദനയെ തുടർന്ന് മദ്ദ ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: റസിയ. മക്കൾ: മുഹ്സിന, അൻസിൽ. മൃതദേഹം തരീബിൽ ഖബറടക്കും.

