തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ബുറൈദയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി

Posted Ondate_range 10 March 2024 9:24 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 10 March 2024 9:24 AM GMT
News Summary - Thrissur native died due to heart attack in Buraida
ബുറൈദ: തൃശൂർ പാലപിള്ളി പുലിക്കണ്ണി സ്വദേശി മുസ്തഫ (50) ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം ബുറൈദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ബുറൈദ കെ.എം.സി.സി സുൽത്താന ഏരിയ പ്രസിഡൻറായിരുന്നു. മടക്കൽ അലവി-നബീസ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനാണ്. വർഷങ്ങളായി ബുറൈദയിൽ ഇലക്ട്രീഷ്യൻ ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ഷാഹിദ. അഫ്സൽ, സഫീദ, സഹല എന്നിവർ മക്കളാണ്. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കുന്നതിന് ബുറൈദ കെ.എം.സി.സി നേതൃത്വം രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.
