Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightതൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ബുറൈദയിൽ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 10 March 2024 9:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 March 2024 9:24 AM GMT

    തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ബുറൈദയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    expatrite death
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മുസ്തഫ

    ബുറൈദ: തൃശൂർ പാലപിള്ളി പുലിക്കണ്ണി സ്വദേശി മുസ്തഫ (50) ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം ബുറൈദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ബുറൈദ കെ.എം.സി.സി സുൽത്താന ഏരിയ പ്രസിഡൻറായിരുന്നു. മടക്കൽ അലവി-നബീസ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനാണ്. വർഷങ്ങളായി ബുറൈദയിൽ ഇലക്ട്രീഷ്യൻ ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ഷാഹിദ. അഫ്‌സൽ, സഫീദ, സഹല എന്നിവർ മക്കളാണ്. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കുന്നതിന് ബുറൈദ കെ.എം.സി.സി നേതൃത്വം രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:obit Newsexpatriate deathSaudi Arabia News
    News Summary - Thrissur native died due to heart attack in Buraida
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X