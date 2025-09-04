Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightതി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Sept 2025 1:10 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Sept 2025 1:10 PM IST

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ൽ തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ലെ ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ

    ജി​ദ്ദ: തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ടി.​പി.​എ) ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ജി​ദ്ദ ഹ​രാ​സാ​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ൽ​ന​ഖീ​ൽ വി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി ജ​ന​പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്തം കൊ​ണ്ട് ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​മാ​യി.

    അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​നി​ലെ വീ​ട്ട​മ്മ​മാ​രു​ടെ കൈ​പ്പു​ണ്യം നി​റ​ഞ്ഞ ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ കെ​ങ്കേ​മ​മാ​യി. ഉ​ച്ച മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി വ​രെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന ആ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന വി​വി​ധ ക​ല, സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ കാ​ണി​ക​ൾ ഹ​ർ​ഷാ​ര​വ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടെ വ​ര​വേ​റ്റു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:onam celebrationThiruvananthapuram Pravasi associationThiruvananthapuram
    News Summary - Thiruvananthapuram Pravasi Association Onam Celebration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X