Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Dec 2024 7:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Dec 2024 7:55 AM IST

    ‘ട്രി​പ’ ബാ​ല​വേ​ദി റീ​ൽ​സ് മ​ത്സ​രം

    'ട്രി​പ' ബാ​ല​വേ​ദി റീ​ൽ​സ് മ​ത്സ​രം
    സി​ദ്ധാ​ർ​ഥ്​ അ​ശോ​ക്, ഋ​ഷി​കേ​ശ് അ​രു​ൺ, തെ​ഹ്സീ​ബ് ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ

    ദ​മ്മാം: തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ട്രി​പ) ബാ​ല​വേ​ദി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ കേ​ര​ള​പ്പി​റ​വി​യോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ‘എ​​ന്റെ കേ​ര​ളം എ​​ന്റെ മ​ല​യാ​ളം’ എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തെ ആ​സ്പ​ദ​മാ​ക്കി റീ​ൽ​സ് മ​ത്സ​രം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    ന്യൂ​സ് 18 ക്രി​യേ​റ്റി​വ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ അ​ഭി​ലാ​ഷ്, സൗ​ദി ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക് അ​സി. പ്ര​ഫ. ഡോ. ​ന​വ്യ വി​നോ​ദ്, വൈ​ൽ​ഡ്​​ലൈ​ഫ് ഫോ​ട്ടോ​ഗ്രാ​ഫ​ർ ര​ജ​നി വി​നോ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വി​ധി​ക​ർ​ത്താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സി​ദ്ധാ​ർ​ഥ്​ അ​ശോ​ക് ഒ​ന്നാം സ​മ്മാ​നം നേ​ടി. ഋ​ഷി​കേ​ശ് അ​രു​ൺ, തെ​ഹ്സീ​ബ് ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ര​ണ്ടും മൂ​ന്നും സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ​ത്തി.

    TAGS:BalavediSaudi Arabia NewsThiruvananthapuram Pravasi association
    News Summary - Thiruvananthapuram Pravasi Association Balavedi
