    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Jun 2025 12:08 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Jun 2025 12:08 PM IST

    ഹജ്ജിനെത്തിയ തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശിനി മക്കയിൽ മരിച്ചു

    ഹജ്ജിനെത്തിയ തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശിനി മക്കയിൽ മരിച്ചു
    ഫ​ർ​സാ​ന

    മ​ക്ക: ഹ​ജ്ജ് ക​ർ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കി​ടെ അ​വ​ശ​ത​യ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് മ​ക്ക​യി​ലെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്ന മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വ​തി മ​രി​ച്ചു. തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം നാ​വാ​യി​ക്കു​ളം ഡീ​സ​ൻ​റ്​​മു​ക്ക് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി ഫ​ർ​സാ​ന (35) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഹ​ജ്ജ് ക​ർ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ട​യി​ൽ മ​ക്ക​യി​ൽ​വെ​ച്ച് ശാ​രീ​രി​ക​മാ​യി അ​വ​ശ​ത​യി​ലാ​വു​ക​യും സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ഹ​ജ്ജ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​ക്ക് കീ​ഴി​ൽ ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ് സ​ഫീ​റി​നോ​പ്പ​മാ​ണ് ഹ​ജ്ജി​ന് എ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി മ​ക്ക​യി​ൽ ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കും.

