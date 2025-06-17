Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
17 Jun 2025 1:33 PM IST
17 Jun 2025 1:33 PM IST
ഹജ്ജ് കർമങ്ങൾക്കിടെ സുഖമില്ലാതായി, ചികിത്സയിലിരുന്ന തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശിനി മരിച്ചു
News Summary - Thiruvananthapuram native who fell ill during Hajj died
മക്ക: ഹജ്ജ് കർമങ്ങൾക്കിടെ അവശതയനുഭവപ്പെട്ട് മക്കയിലെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരുന്ന മലയാളി യുവതി മരിച്ചു. തിരുവനന്തപുരം നാവായിക്കുളം ഡീസൻറ്മുക്ക് സ്വദേശിനി ഫർസാന (35) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ഹജ്ജ് കർമങ്ങൾ നിർവഹിക്കുന്നതിനിടയിൽ മക്കയിൽവെച്ച് ശാരീരികമായി അവശതയിലാവുകയും സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിക്കുകയുമായിരുന്നു.
സംസ്ഥാന ഹജ്ജ് കമ്മിറ്റിക്ക് കീഴിൽ ഭർത്താവ് സഫീറിനോപ്പമാണ് ഹജ്ജിന് എത്തിയത്. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം മക്കയിൽ ഖബറടക്കും.
