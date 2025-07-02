Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightപാ​ച​ക വാ​ത​ക വി​ല...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 2 July 2025 9:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 July 2025 9:01 AM IST

    പാ​ച​ക വാ​ത​ക വി​ല കൂ​ട്ടി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    cooking gas
    cancel

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത്​ പാ​ച​ക വാ​ത​ക വി​ല വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ദ്ര​വീ​കൃ​ത പെ​ട്രോ​ളി​യം വാ​ത​ക​ത്തി​​ന്റെ വി​ല 4.8 ശ​ത​മാ​നം എ​ന്ന തോ​തി​ലാ​ണ്​ സൗ​ദി അ​രാം​കൊ ഉ​യ​ര്‍ത്തി​യ​ത്.ഒ​രു ലി​റ്റ​ര്‍ വാ​ത​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​ല 1.04 റി​യാ​ലി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് 1.09 റി​യാ​ലാ​യാ​ണ് കൂ​ട്ടി​യ​ത്​. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്​​ച മു​ത​ൽ പു​തി​യ വി​ല പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsCooking Gasprice increasedSaudi Arabia News
    News Summary - The price of cooking gas has increased.
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X