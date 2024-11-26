Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    26 Nov 2024 1:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    26 Nov 2024 1:17 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ര​നെ കു​ത്തി​പ്പ​രി​ക്കേ​ല്‍പി​ച്ച​യാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ല്‍

    റി​യാ​ദ്: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ര​നെ ക​ത്തി ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് കു​ത്തി​പ്പ​രി​ക്കേ​ല്‍പി​ച്ച് പ​ണം പി​ടി​ച്ചു​പ​റി​ച്ച് ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ട പാ​കി​സ്​​താ​നി യു​വാ​വി​നെ അ​റ​സ്​​റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി റി​യാ​ദ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. നി​യ​മാ​നു​സൃ​ത ന​ട​പ​ടി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് പ്ര​തി​യെ പ​ബ്ലി​ക് പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ ദൃ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ അ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ വി​ഡി​യോ സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​ച​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. സൈ​ബ​ര്‍ ക്രൈം ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ നി​യ​മം ലം​ഘി​ച്ച് വി​ഡി​യോ ചി​ത്രീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് പ്ര​ച​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച​യാ​ളെ തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​ഞ്ഞ് അ​റ​സ്​​റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്യാ​ന്‍ ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന​താ​യും റി​യാ​ദ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:ArrestSaudi Arabia NewsCrime
