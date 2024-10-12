ഹാഇലിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ഹാഇലിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - The former expatriate passed away in kozhikode
ഹാഇൽ: സൗദി അറേബ്യയിലെ ഹാഇലിൽ ദിർഘകാലം പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന കോഴിക്കോട് മുക്കം സ്വദേശി എളമ്പിലാശ്ശേരി എ.സി ഹുസൈൻ പൊറ്റശ്ശേരി (62) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. രോഗബാധിതനായി നാട്ടിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.
മുക്കം അറഫ ഹോട്ടൽ ഉടമ പരേതനായ എളമ്പിലാശ്ശേരി എ.സി. അഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടിയുടെ മകനാണ്. മാതാവ് ആമിന ചെറുവാടി. ഭാര്യ: ഹസീന. മക്കൾ: അഹമ്മദ് ഫർസീൻ, മുഹമ്മദ് ഫർസാൻ, ആമിന ഷാനില, ശാദിയ നഷ്മിയ, നസ്മില. മരുമക്കൾ: ഷഹദ് പൊറ്റശ്ശേരി, റസീഖ് പത്തനാപുരം.
സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അബ്ദുറഷീദ്, മുഹമ്മദ് മുജീബ്, സുബൈദ പുത്തൂർ, സുലൈഖ ചെറുവാടി.
