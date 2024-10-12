Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    date_range 12 Oct 2024 5:52 PM GMT
    date_range 12 Oct 2024 5:52 PM GMT

    ഹാഇലിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    AC Hussain Pottassery
    ഹാഇൽ: സൗദി അറേബ്യയിലെ ഹാഇലിൽ ദിർഘകാലം പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന കോഴിക്കോട് മുക്കം സ്വദേശി എളമ്പിലാശ്ശേരി എ.സി ഹുസൈൻ പൊറ്റശ്ശേരി (62) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. രോഗബാധിതനായി നാട്ടിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.

    മുക്കം അറഫ ഹോട്ടൽ ഉടമ പരേതനായ എളമ്പിലാശ്ശേരി എ.സി. അഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടിയുടെ മകനാണ്​. മാതാവ് ആമിന ചെറുവാടി. ഭാര്യ: ഹസീന. മക്കൾ: അഹമ്മദ് ഫർസീൻ, മുഹമ്മദ് ഫർസാൻ, ആമിന ഷാനില, ശാദിയ നഷ്മിയ, നസ്മില. മരുമക്കൾ: ഷഹദ് പൊറ്റശ്ശേരി, റസീഖ് പത്തനാപുരം.

    സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അബ്​ദുറഷീദ്, മുഹമ്മദ് മുജീബ്, സുബൈദ പുത്തൂർ, സുലൈഖ ചെറുവാടി.

    Girl in a jacket

