Posted Ondate_range 7 Aug 2024 1:29 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 Aug 2024 1:29 AM GMT
മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - The former exile was died
റിയാദ്: ദീർഘകാലം റിയാദിൽ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന കണ്ണൂർ ചാല മിംസ് ആശുപത്രിക്കടുത്ത് ‘അസ്മാസി’ൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന മാഠത്തുമ്മൽ അബൂബക്കർ (64) നിര്യാതനായി. റിയാദിൽ ബഖാല നടത്തിവരുകയായിരുന്നു. ഇതിനിടയിൽ പ്രവാസം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങി. പരേതരായ അബ്ദുല്ല-ആയിശ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനാണ്.
ഭാര്യ: റസിയ. മക്കൾ: ആസിഫ് (സൗദി), അസ്മ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഫാത്തിമ, നാസർ, ഖദീജ, ജമീല, അബ്ദുൽറസാഖ്, സീനത്ത്, സക്കീന.
