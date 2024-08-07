Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    7 Aug 2024 1:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 1:29 AM GMT

    മു​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    Obit news
    അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം റി​യാ​ദി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ചാ​ല മിം​സ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​ക്ക​ടു​ത്ത് ‘അ​സ്മാ​സി’​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന മാ​ഠ​ത്തു​മ്മ​ൽ അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ (64) നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. റി​യാ​ദി​ൽ ബ​ഖാ​ല ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രുക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​തി​നി​ട​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ച്​ നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ മ​ട​ങ്ങി. പ​രേ​ത​രാ​യ അ​ബ്​​ദു​ല്ല-​ആ​യി​ശ ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​നാ​ണ്.

    ഭാ​ര്യ: റ​സി​യ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ആ​സി​ഫ് (സൗ​ദി), അ​സ്മ. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: ഫാ​ത്തി​മ, നാ​സ​ർ, ഖ​ദീ​ജ, ജ​മീ​ല, അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ​റ​സാ​ഖ്, സീ​ന​ത്ത്‌, സ​ക്കീ​ന.

