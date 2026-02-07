Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 7 Feb 2026 7:10 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 Feb 2026 7:10 AM IST
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം ഖബറടക്കിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - The body of a Kannur native was buried
Listen to this Article
ഖമീസ് മുശൈത്ത്: ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം ഖമീസ് മുശൈത്തിൽ മരിച്ച കണ്ണൂർ പള്ളികുന്നുംപുറം സ്വദേശി മുസ്തഫയുടെ (65) മൃതദേഹം ഖമീസ് മുശൈത്ത് മഹാല കറാമ മഖ്ബറയിൽ ഖബറടക്കി.
40 വർഷത്തോളം സൗദിയിൽ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ബീവി, മക്കൾ: സിനാജ്, ഇർഷാദ്, ആഷിഖ്. കെ.എം.സി.സി സെൻട്രൽ കമ്മിറ്റി ഭാരവാഹികളായ ബഷീർ മൂന്നിയൂർ, ഇബ്രാഹിം പട്ടാമ്പി എന്നിവരുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് നിയമപരമായ നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story