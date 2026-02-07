Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കി

    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കി
    മു​സ്​​ത​ഫ

    ഖ​മീ​സ് മു​ശൈ​ത്ത്: ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ഖ​മീ​സ് മു​ശൈ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ പ​ള്ളി​കു​ന്നും​പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മു​സ്ത​ഫ​യു​ടെ (65) മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഖ​മീ​സ് മു​ശൈ​ത്ത് മ​ഹാ​ല ക​റാ​മ മ​ഖ്ബ​റ​യി​ൽ ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കി.

    40 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ളം സൗ​ദി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സിയായിരുന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ: ബീ​വി, മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സി​നാ​ജ്, ഇ​ർ​ഷാ​ദ്, ആ​ഷി​ഖ്. കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ ബ​ഷീ​ർ മൂ​ന്നി​യൂ​ർ, ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം പ​ട്ടാ​മ്പി എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് നി​യ​മ​പ​ര​മാ​യ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

