Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    date_range 22 July 2025 10:03 AM IST
    date_range 22 July 2025 10:03 AM IST

    ബി​ഹാ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു

    അ​ക്​​ബ​ർ അ​ലി

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച ബി​ഹാ​ർ ഗോ​പാ​ൽ​ഗ​ഞ്ച് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ക്ബ​ർ അ​ലി​യു​ടെ (25) മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ വി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി. ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ജ​ന​സേ​വ​ന വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ സ​ലിം ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ര​ണാ​ന​ന്ത​ര ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യാ​ണ് റോ​യ​ൽ ക​മ്മീ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യ​ത്. പി​താ​വ്: മി​ർ സു​ജ​യ​ത്ത്, മാ​താ​വ് :

    ഹ​മീ​ദ ഖാ​ത്തൂ​ൻ.

    TAGS:Death Newsbihar nativegulf news malayalamSaudi Arabian News
    News Summary - The body of a Bihar native was brought back to the country
