Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Jun 2025 8:32 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jun 2025 8:32 AM IST

    ത​ളി​ക്കു​ളം പ്ര​വാ​സി സം​ഘ​ട​ന സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി

    ഹ​ജ്ജി​നെ​ത്തി​യ ത​ളി​ക്കു​ളം മ​ഹ​ല്ല് മു​ക്രി ബ​ഷീ​ർ ഹാ​ജി​ക്കും കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​നും ത​ളി​ക്കു​ളം മ​ഹ​ല്ല് പ്ര​വാ​സി സം​ഘ​ട​ന സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ഹ​ജ്ജ് ക​ർ​മ​ത്തി​നെ​ത്തി​യ ത​ളി​ക്കു​ളം മ​ഹ​ല്ല് മു​ക്രി ബ​ഷീ​ർ ഹാ​ജി​ക്കും കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​നും മ​ക്ക​യി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് ത​ളി​ക്കു​ളം മ​ഹ​ല്ല് പ്ര​വാ​സി സം​ഘ​ട​ന സ്നേ​ഹ വി​രു​ന്നും സം​ഗ​മ​വും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ മ​ഹ​ല്ല് പ്ര​വാ​സി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം ത​നി​മ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്‍മ​യും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:Gulf Newspravasi oraganizationthalikkulamAcceptanceSaudi Arabia News
    News Summary - Thalikulam Pravasi Organization Accepted
