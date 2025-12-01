Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    1 Dec 2025 8:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    1 Dec 2025 8:07 AM IST

    തലശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശിനി റിയാദിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    Shafla
    Listen to this Article

    റിയാദ്​: മലയാളി യുവതി റിയാദിൽ മരിച്ചു. 36 വർഷമായി റിയാദിൽ പ്രവാസിയായ അഷ്‌റഫ് നെട്ടൂർ - പിലാക്കണ്ടി ലൈല ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൾ ഷഫ്‌ല (37) ആണ്​ ബത്​ഹയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ക്ലിനിക്കിൽ വെച്ച് മരിച്ചത്​. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയ ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം ശുമൈസി ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റും.

    സഹോദരങ്ങളായ മുഹമ്മദ് അജ്മൽ, മുഹമ്മദ് സഹൽ എന്നിവർ റിയാദിൽ തന്നെ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്നു. മൃതദേഹം റിയാദിൽ ഖബറടക്കും. മരണാനന്തര നിയമനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കാൻ കെ.എം.സി.സി പ്രവർത്തകൻ മെഹ്ബൂബ് അഞ്ചരക്കണ്ടി രംഗത്തുണ്ട്​.

    Girl in a jacket

    News Summary - Thalassery native passes away in Riyadh
