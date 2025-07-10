Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    10 July 2025 7:14 AM IST
    10 July 2025 7:14 AM IST

    തെലങ്കാന സ്വദേശി ജുബൈലിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    തെലങ്കാന സ്വദേശി ജുബൈലിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    മ​നോ​ഹ​ർ ബോ​ഗ

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ വ്യ​ക്തി​യു​ടെ കീ​ഴി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന തെ​ല​ങ്കാ​ന ക​രിം​ന​ഗ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മ​നോ​ഹ​ർ ബോ​ഗ (47) മ​രി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ജ​ന​സേ​വ​ന വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ സ​ലിം ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ര​ണാ​ന​ന്ത​ര ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ശേ​ഷം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പി​താ​വ്: മ​ല്ല​യ്യ, മാ​താ​വ്: രാ​ജ​വ്വാ, ഭാ​ര്യ: ശ്രീ​ല​ത, മ​ക്ക​ൾ: രാ​മ​യ​ത്ത, പൂ​ജി​ത, സാ​ഹ​സ്.

    TAGS:Death NewsSaudi ArabiaObituary
