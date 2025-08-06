Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    കാസിം മട്ടന്നൂരിന് തരീബ് മലയാളി സമാജം യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി

    കാസിം മട്ടന്നൂരിന് തരീബ് മലയാളി സമാജം യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി
    പ്ര​വാ​സം മ​തി​യാ​ക്കി മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന കാ​സിം മ​ട്ട​ന്നൂ​രി​ന് ത​രീ​ബ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജ​ത്തി​ന്റെ

    സ്നേ​ഹോ​പ​ഹാ​രം ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് മാ​ങ്കാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    അ​ബ​ഹ: പ്ര​വാ​സം മ​തി​യാ​ക്കി മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ത​രീ​ബ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജം സ്ഥാ​പ​ക നേ​താ​വ് കാ​സിം മ​ട്ട​ന്നൂ​രി​ന് സ​മാ​ജം ഹൃ​ദ്യ​മാ​യ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. ത​രീ​ബ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ്നേ​ഹോ​പ​ഹാ​രം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് മാ​ങ്കാ​യം, കാ​സിം മ​ട്ട​ന്നൂ​രി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി. ഹാ​ഷിം താ​നാ​ളൂ​ർ, ശി​വ​രാ​മ​ൻ ഒ​റ്റ​പ്പാ​ലം, സ​ന്തോ​ഷ്‌ തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം, സൈ​ത​ല​വി തി​രൂ​ർ, സ​തീ​ശ​ൻ കാ​ര​ന്തൂ​ർ, റ​ഫീ​ഖ് പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്‌, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ മെ​ദ്ദ, സ​ജീ​വ് കൊ​ല്ലം എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ര​ഞ്ജി​ത്ത് കാ​ര​ന്തൂ​ർ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ര്‍ ഉ​സ്മാ​ൻ മേ​ലേ​തി​ൽ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Saudi NewsFarewellabahaTareeb Malayalee Samajam
    News Summary - Tareeb Malayali Samajam sends farewell to Kasim Mattanur
