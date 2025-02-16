Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightതാ​നൂ​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Feb 2025 8:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Feb 2025 8:55 AM IST

    താ​നൂ​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 21ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    ​ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ലെ താ​നൂ​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​വാ​സി സം​ഗ​മ​വും ക​മ്മി​റ്റി രൂ​പ​വ​ത്​​ക​ര​ണ​വും ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ഫി​ഷ് മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള സ​ഫ്‌​റോ​ൺ റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റി​ൽ ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 21ന് (​വെ​ള്ളി) ന​ട​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ട​ര മു​ത​ൽ 11 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി.

    കു​ഞ്ഞി​ക്കോ​യ താ​നൂ​ർ, ഷ​ഫീ​ഖ് താ​നൂ​ർ, ഇ.​പി. സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ്, എ.​പി. അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്, പ്ര​കാ​ശ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. യോ​ഗ​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് നേ​തൃ​പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന ക​ള​രി​യും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. പു​തി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യെ​യും ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ​യും ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsSaudi Arabi NewsTanur Pravasi Kootaima
    News Summary - Tanur Pravasi Kootayma on February 21
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X