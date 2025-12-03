Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    3 Dec 2025 8:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    3 Dec 2025 8:46 AM IST

    തനിമ അസീർ വനിത ആര്യോഗ്യ ക്ലാസ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു

    തനിമ അസീർ വനിത ആര്യോഗ്യ ക്ലാസ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു
    ത​നി​മ അ​സീ​ർ സോ​ൺ വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗം വ​നി​ത​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ഡോ. ​സ​ന ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ ക്ലാ​സെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    അ​ബ​ഹ: ത​നി​മ അ​സീ​ർ സോ​ൺ വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗം വ​നി​ത​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ ക്ലാ​സ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. 'അ​ല​ർ​ജി​യും പ്ര​മേ​ഹ​വും' എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഖ​മീ​സ് മു​ശൈ​ത്ത് ത​നി​മ ഹൗ​സ്സി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ക്ലാ​​സി​ന് ഡോ. ​സ​ന നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    അ​ല​ർ​ജി​ക​ളെ മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്ക​ൽ, കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ​വും, പ്ര​മേ​ഹം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്യ​ൽ, ജീ​വി​ത​ശൈ​ലി​യും ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​ക്ര​മ​വും സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച നു​റു​ങ്ങു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ ക്ലാ​​സി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​പാ​ദി​ച്ചു. ഡോ. ​ത​ഹ്‌​സി​ന റ​ഹീം അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​തവ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സ​ക്കീ​ന​ബാ​വ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും മെ​ഹ്റു സ​ലിം ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ജ​ന്ന ജാ​ഫ​ർ ഖു​ർ​ആ​നി​ൽനി​ന്ന് അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

