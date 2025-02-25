തമിഴ്നാട് സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 25 Feb 2025 5:24 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Feb 2025 5:24 PM IST
തമിഴ്നാട് സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Tamil Nadu native died in Riyadh
റിയാദ്: തമിഴ്നാട് തിരുവറൂർ തിയമ്പൽപട്ടിണം സ്വദേശി വീർമണി (39) റിയാദിലെ ശുമൈസി കിങ് സഊദ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ മരിച്ചു. 11 വർഷമായി റിയാദിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു.
നെഞ്ചുവേദനയെ തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചതാണ്. പിതാവ്: ദോഷൻ (പരേതൻ). മാതാവ്: അഞ്ജമ്മാൾ. ഭാര്യ: ഗോമതി. മക്കൾ: വിമൽ രാജ്, വിനോദ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്ക് റിയാദ് കെ.എം.സി.സി മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലാ വെൽഫെയർ വിങ് ജനറൽ കൺവീനർ റിയാസ് ചിങ്ങത്ത്, വൈസ് ചെയർമാൻ ഉമർ അമാനത്ത്, ജാഫർ വീമ്പൂർ, ഇസ്മാഈൽ കുന്നത്ത് എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story