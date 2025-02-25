Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    25 Feb 2025 5:24 PM IST
    25 Feb 2025 5:24 PM IST

    തമിഴ്നാട് സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ മരിച്ചു

    തമിഴ്നാട് സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ മരിച്ചു
    റിയാദ്: തമിഴ്നാട് തിരുവറൂർ തിയമ്പൽപട്ടിണം സ്വദേശി വീർമണി (39) റിയാദിലെ ശുമൈസി കിങ് സഊദ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ മരിച്ചു. 11 വർഷമായി റിയാദിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു.

    നെഞ്ചുവേദനയെ തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചതാണ്. പിതാവ്: ദോഷൻ (പരേതൻ). മാതാവ്: അഞ്ജമ്മാൾ. ഭാര്യ: ഗോമതി. മക്കൾ: വിമൽ രാജ്, വിനോദ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്ക് റിയാദ് കെ.എം.സി.സി മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലാ വെൽഫെയർ വിങ് ജനറൽ കൺവീനർ റിയാസ് ചിങ്ങത്ത്, വൈസ് ചെയർമാൻ ഉമർ അമാനത്ത്, ജാഫർ വീമ്പൂർ, ഇസ്മാഈൽ കുന്നത്ത് എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകുന്നു.

