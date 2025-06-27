Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    27 Jun 2025 8:48 AM IST
    27 Jun 2025 8:48 AM IST

    ത​മി​ഴ്‌​നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ര​നെ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി

    death news
    ഇ​ള​ങ്കോ​വ​ൻ വേ​ലു​

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: ത​മി​ഴ്‌​നാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഇ​ള​ങ്കോ​വ​ൻ വേ​ലു​വി​നെ (59) ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ലെ ഒ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ മ​ത്സ്യ​ബ​ന്ധ​ന ബോ​ട്ടി​ൽ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം പോ​സ്​​​റ്റു​മോ​ർ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ന​യ​ച്ചു.ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ജ​ന​സേ​വ​ന വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ സ​ലിം ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ ശേ​ഷം മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കും. ഇ​ള​ങ്കോ​വ​​ന്റെ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ൻ ഉ​ദ​യ​ൻ ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ലു​ണ്ട്. ഭാ​ര്യ: ക​ല, മ​ക്ക​ൾ: അ​ര​വി​ന്ദ്, ദീ​പി​ക.

