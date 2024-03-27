Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 27 March 2024 2:59 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 March 2024 2:59 AM GMT

    ത​ളി​ക്കു​ളം മ​ഹ​ല്ല് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    iftar sangamam
    ത​ളി​ക്കു​ളം മ​ഹ​ല്ല് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    ദ​മ്മാം: ത​ളി​ക്കു​ളം മ​ഹ​ല്ല് സൗ​ദി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ കി​ഴ​ക്ക​ൻ പ്ര​വി​ശ്യ​യി​ലെ ദ​മ്മാം, അ​ൽ ഖോ​ബാ​ർ, അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്​​സ്സ, ജു​ബൈ​ൽ, ഖ​ഫ്ജി ഏ​രി​യ​ക​ളു​ടെ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റും സ്നേ​ഹ​സം​ഗ​മ​വും ദ​മ്മാ​മി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. നി​ര​വ​ധി​പേ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​ഡ്വ. ഇ​സ്മാ​ഈ​ൽ, ഷ​ജീ​ർ, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ലി, ഷ​മീ​ർ, ശ​രീ​ഫ്, സ​ക്കീ​ർ ഹു​സൈ​ൻ, തു​ഫൈ​ൽ, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ബ്​​ദു​ല്ല എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    News Summary - Talikulam Mahal Iftar Sangamam
