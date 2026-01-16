ജിദ്ദയിൽ വനിതകൾക്കായി ‘ഡിപോർട്ടസ് 2.0’ കായിക മേള ഒരുങ്ങുന്നു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 16 Jan 2026 7:03 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Jan 2026 7:03 AM IST
ജിദ്ദയിൽ വനിതകൾക്കായി ‘ഡിപോർട്ടസ് 2.0’ കായിക മേള ഒരുങ്ങുന്നുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - 'Deportes 2.0' sports festival for women is being organized in Jeddah
Listen to this Article
ജിദ്ദ: ‘വിമൻ ഓഫ് വിസ്ഡം’ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ വനിതകൾക്കായി രണ്ടാമത് കായിക സംഗമം ‘ഡിപോർട്ടസ് 2.0’ ജനുവരി 23ന് ജിദ്ദയിൽ നടക്കുമെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു. ഹരാസത്തിലെ സ്പോർട്സ് വില്ലയിൽ ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് രണ്ട് മുതൽ രാത്രി 11 വരെയാണ് പരിപാടി. 18നും അതിന് മുകളിലും വയസ്സുള്ള വനിതകൾക്കും പെൺകുട്ടികൾക്കുമാണ് മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ അവസരം.
‘ടേൺ അപ്പ് ദ ടെമ്പോ, ഇറ്റ്സ് ഗെയിം ടൈം’ എന്ന പ്രമേയത്തിലാണ് ഈ കായിക സംഗമം ഒരുക്കിയിരിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു. ഭാരവാഹികളായ ഫസ്ന സുബൈർ, ജെസ്സി സുബൈർ, റെജിന നബീൽ, ഹസ്ന സനം, ഹന്ന ഫാത്തിമി, ഫെബി ഷാമിൽ, സഫ കരുമാര, സുമിന കുട്ടിയാലി, ഷംന സനൂജ് എന്നിവരാണ് കായിക മേളക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകുന്നത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story