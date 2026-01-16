Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    16 Jan 2026 7:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    16 Jan 2026 7:03 AM IST

    ജിദ്ദയിൽ വനിതകൾക്കായി ‘ഡിപോർട്ടസ് 2.0’ കായിക മേള ഒരുങ്ങുന്നു

    ജിദ്ദയിൽ വനിതകൾക്കായി ‘ഡിപോർട്ടസ് 2.0’ കായിക മേള ഒരുങ്ങുന്നു
    ജിദ്ദ: ‘വിമൻ ഓഫ് വിസ്ഡം’ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ വനിതകൾക്കായി രണ്ടാമത് കായിക സംഗമം ‘ഡിപോർട്ടസ് 2.0’ ജനുവരി 23ന് ജിദ്ദയിൽ നടക്കുമെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു. ഹരാസത്തിലെ സ്പോർട്സ് വില്ലയിൽ ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് രണ്ട് മുതൽ രാത്രി 11 വരെയാണ് പരിപാടി. 18നും അതിന് മുകളിലും വയസ്സുള്ള വനിതകൾക്കും പെൺകുട്ടികൾക്കുമാണ് മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ അവസരം.

    ‘ടേൺ അപ്പ് ദ ടെമ്പോ, ഇറ്റ്സ് ഗെയിം ടൈം’ എന്ന പ്രമേയത്തിലാണ് ഈ കായിക സംഗമം ഒരുക്കിയിരിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു. ഭാരവാഹികളായ ഫസ്‌ന സുബൈർ, ജെസ്സി സുബൈർ, റെജിന നബീൽ, ഹസ്‌ന സനം, ഹന്ന ഫാത്തിമി, ഫെബി ഷാമിൽ, സഫ കരുമാര, സുമിന കുട്ടിയാലി, ഷംന സനൂജ് എന്നിവരാണ് കായിക മേളക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകുന്നത്.

    Girl in a jacket

    News Summary - 'Deportes 2.0' sports festival for women is being organized in Jeddah
