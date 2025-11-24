Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightയാം​ബു കെ​ൻ​സ്...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Nov 2025 9:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Nov 2025 9:16 AM IST

    യാം​ബു കെ​ൻ​സ് സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ൽ കാ​യി​ക​മേ​ള

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    യാം​ബു കെ​ൻ​സ് സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ൽ കാ​യി​ക​മേ​ള
    cancel
    camera_alt

    യാം​ബു കെ​ൻ​സ് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച കാ​യി​ക​മേ​ള​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന്

    Listen to this Article

    യാം​ബു: കെ​ൻ​സ് ഇ​ൻ​റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ കാ​യി​ക​മേ​ള 'സ്പാ​ർ​ക്സ് 2025' എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ വ​ർ​ണാ​ഭ​മാ​യ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളോ​ടെ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സ്കൂ​ൾ പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ ബി​ന്ദു സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് ദീ​പ​ശി​ഖ കൈ​മാ​റി.

    വി​വി​ധ കാ​യി​ക ഇ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​മാ​ർ​ന്ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നു. സ്കൂ​ൾ മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്, സ്കൂ​ൾ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ഷാ​ക്കി​ർ, മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ്‌ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ഷിം​ന ശാ​ക്കി​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ അ​നു​മോ​ദി​ച്ചു. പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ റ​ഈ​സ് അ​ക്ബ​ർ, അ​സി​സ്റ്റ​ന്റ് കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ മു​ർ​ഷി​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ കാ​യി​ക മേ​ള​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsSaudi Arabiagulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Sports festival at Yambu Ken's School
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X